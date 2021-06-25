Copenhagen house trailer lost to fire

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A home in Lewis County was destroyed on Thursday following a fire.

According to Lewis County Emergency Services, on Thursday, June 24, a fire was reported by a passerby on Plank Road in Copenhagen, after the individual saw flames from a house trailer.

Upon arrival at the scene, Copenhagen units confirmed that the structure was fully involved and propane tanks behind the structure were bleeding off from the heat, which hampered fire suppression efforts.

Mutual aid was requested by several departments, however, the structure was a total loss.

The family was assisted by the Copenhagen Auxiliary Red Cross.

Mutual aid at the scene was received by the Castorland Volunteer Fire Department, Lowville Fire Department, Rutland Fire Department, West Carthage Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue and National Grid.

A cause of the fire has yet to be determined as this case remains under investigation.