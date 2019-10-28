Cornell University recovers body of missing student

CORNELL, N.Y (WSYR-TV) The Cornell University Police Department has recovered the body of a missing 18-year-old Cornell Student.

The University wrote on its Facebook page that with the help of the Ithaca Police Department and Ithaca Fire Department, the agencies recovered a body from Fall Creek by Ithaca Falls. Cornell University Police confirmed it to be 18-year-old Antonio Tsialas.

Tsialas had not been seen or heard from since Thursday evening after leaving an event at Phi Kappa Psi on 120 Mary Ann Wood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m.

He was reported missing Friday afternoon after failing to meet a family member.

Tsialas’s death is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

