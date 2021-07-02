Cornhole craze: American Cornhole League national event set for Fourth of July weekend

Cornhole has grown into more than just a game played at tailgates and backyard barbecues. Now, it’s a professional sport.

The ACL Final Chase is a national Cornhole event set for the Fourth of July weekend in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. The three-day competition will be broadcast across ESPN. The event includes thousands in cash and prizes.

Founder and commissioner of the American Cornhole League, Stacey Moore, stopped by PIX11 with superstar professional cornhole players Matt Guy and Courtney Roy. PIX11’s Marysol Catsro talked to the trio about the upcoming competition and how the sport has grown in popularity over the years.

The rest of the anchor team joined everyone in the PIX Plaza for a friendly game of cornhole at the end of the show.