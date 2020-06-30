Corning blind athlete Jake Cole in need of kidney transplant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local athlete needs your help in getting a kidney transplant.

Corning blind wrestler, Jake Cole, who’s inspired many as a 14-year-old athlete, is now battling for his life. Cole, who’s story was first introduced by 18 Sports last year, has stage four kidney failure and is need of an organ transplant.

As his family travels to Rochester and back, along with rising medical expenses, you can help them in their battle. A GoFundMe page has been established by the family and you can donate now at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/travel-expenses-or-dyalisis-and-for-transplant-tra

Cole, who won his first-ever wrestling match last year, aims to fight through the hardship and get back to his normal way of life. Jake spends nearly 10 hours a day on dialysis and is keeping a positive outlook.

Recently, Cole’s story won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow regional award for sports reporting. It’s considered as one of the top 13 features stories in the entire country for this past year in the small market category.

