Coronavirus case numbers in New York State

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an update on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He said there are an additional 552 cases of the coronavirus in the state, bringing the state’s total to 388,488 confirmed cases in New York State.

As of Monday morning there were:

  • Deaths: 10, lowest since March 21st  
  • Hospitalizations: 1,122 (down from 1,142 the day before)
  • ICU Hospitalizations: 330
  • ICU Hospitalizations that are Intubated: 228
  • Total Discharges: 69,710

Cuomo said global public health experts cleared the Mid-Hudson Valley to enter Phase 3 of reopening Tuesday. Long Island is on track to enter Phase 3 of reopening Wednesday.

There were 56,780 tests conducted in New York State on Sunday and, 552, or .97 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONFRIDAYSATURDAYSUNDAY
New York City1.10%1.20%1.10%
Capital Region0.70%0.40%0.70%
Central New York0.60%0.90%0.70%
Finger Lakes1.10%0.40%0.70%
Long Island1.10%1.00%0.90%
Hudson Valley1.10%1.00%1.00%
Mohawk Valley1.80%1.00%1.40%
North Country0.40%0.20%0.10%
Southern Tier0.40%0.30%0.30%
Western New York0.80%0.80%1.00%

Of the 388,488 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,0606
Allegany580
Broome6702
Cattaraugus1150
Cayuga1080
Chautauqua1160
Chemung1390
Chenango1401
Clinton1000
Columbia4521
Cortland440
Delaware900
Dutchess4,1457
Erie7,03531
Essex410
Franklin270
Fulton2441
Genesee2253
Greene2560
Hamilton60
Herkimer1371
Jefferson840
Lewis230
Livingston1241
Madison3472
Monroe3,51214
Montgomery1082
Nassau41,51334
Niagara1,1931
NYC212,741295
Oneida1,41623
Onondaga2,6759
Ontario2422
Orange10,6546
Orleans2760
Oswego1730
Otsego831
Putnam1,3054
Rensselaer5284
Rockland13,51410
Saratoga5352
Schenectady7617
Schoharie570
Schuyler120
Seneca640
St. Lawrence2171
Steuben2632
Suffolk41,01038
Sullivan1,4381
Tioga1400
Tompkins1750
Ulster1,7562
Warren2621
Washington2440
Wayne1430
Westchester34,55736
Wyoming930
Yates421

