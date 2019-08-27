Corrections officer receives facial fractures after assault by inmate

MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A corrections officer at Mid-State Correctional Facility was knocked unconscious after being attacked by an inmate.

On Sunday, August 18th, a 33-year-old inmate was being escorted to a holding cell. After being instructed to face the wall to be frisked, the officer took the restraints off the inmate, who spun around and punched the officer, which knocked the officer unconscious.

The officer was has a concussion and facial fractures.

The inmate was transferred to Five Points Correctional Facility after the incident. The inmate was serving a 15-year sentence on assault charges.