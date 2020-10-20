Cortland County a COVID-19 hot spot with 7% positivity, according to Governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference for the media to give an update on COVID-19 numbers across the state.

One worrisome spot is Cortland County, which has a 7% rate of infection on Monday. The rest of the state has an overall infection rate of 1.2%. The so-called microclusters or red zones of Rockland County, Orange County, and Brooklyn, have an infection rate of 2.9%. When those numbers are compared to the rest of the United States, 48 states have a higher infection rate than New York State.

Below is a breakdown of infection rates by region:

  • New York City: 1.3%
  • Capital District: 0.8%
  • Central New York: 2.1%
  • Finger Lakes: 1.4%
  • Long Island: 0.9%
  • Mid-Hudson Valley: 1.7%
  • Mohawk Valley: 0.4%
  • North Country: 1.3%
  • Southern Tier: 1.8%
  • Western New York: 1.2%
  • Orange County: 1.8%
  • Rockland County: 2%
  • Kings County: 1.4%
  • Cortland County: 7%

According to Cuomo, COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death of Americans. Coronavirus has killed more Americans this year than stroke, lower respiratory disease, diabetes, kidney disease, and Alzheimer’s.

