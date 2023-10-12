SPRINGFIELD, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Otsego County Sheriffs arrested a Cortland man on Tuesday, October 10 after he led Otsego and Schoharie County Sheriffs on a chase through both counties.

At approximately 8 am on Tuesday, October 10, Otsego County Sheriffs observed the suspect — 21-year-old Bryce Barnhart of Cortland — operating a vehicle at a high rate of speed in the town of Springfield, eastbound on US Highway 20. Sheriffs attempted to stop the vehicle, at which point Barnhart failed to comply with officers’ orders.

Officers then pursued Barnhart east on US Highway 20 into the town of Cherry Valley. As the vehicle approached a construction zone, officers requested assistance from Schoharie County Sheriffs and cancelled the pursuit.

It was discovered shortly thereafter that Barnhart had entered the parking lot of the Stewart’s in the village of Sharon Springs. He exited soon after, striking a vehicle traveling east on US Highway 20, inflicting major damage on the other vehicle. Barnhart then fled the scene as sheriffs arrived and provided assistance to the driver of the other vehicle. According to Otsego County Sheriffs, no serious injuries have been reported and the accident scene was turned over to the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Department located and stopped Barnhart on US Highway 20 in the town of Carlisle, where Otsego County Sheriffs were able to take custody of him.

Barnhart was processed and released on an appearance ticket to the Town of Cherry Valley Court, as well as several traffic tickets. He was also issued traffic tickets for violations occurring in Schoharie County.

In Otsego County, Barnhart is being charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer, Failure to Comply, Reckless Driving and two speed violations, one occurring in a construction zone.