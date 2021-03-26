Counties ask for input on COVID-19 vaccine interest from non-eligible residents

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s a push for New York to open the door to more residents who want the COVID-19 vaccines. And right now, some counties in the Capital Region are reaching out to people who want to be next in line but are not yet eligible.

While other states are making the COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said he will continue his slower approach as the country moves toward a nationwide May 1 deadline widening eligibility to all adults who want a shot.

But in the meantime, many counties NEWS10 ABC has spoken with say they are finding it tougher to match up doses with eligible takers.

“We are at a point where we are starting to saturate the eligible populations already,” said Don Lehman, spokesperson for Warren County.

Lehman’s county and others, like Saratoga County, have now posted so-called “Potential Vaccine Recipient Interest Lists” online in order to gauge interest for those residents who are not yet eligible.

In Warren County, the list, which includes contact information, will also be used to get the word out when clinics become available to wider segments of the population.

NEWS10’s Anya Tucker asked Lehman, “We are only about a month out to this May 1 deadline. It would be a pretty easy shift for your county, do you think?”

Lehman: “I think, you know, we are ready for people to open this up a bit and for anyone who wants it to start letting them in the door.”

Lehman says all counties have had plans for mass vaccination if necessary for decades.