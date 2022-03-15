WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With consistent demand for child care ever-growing, Warren County is investing this week in providing some relief to families who need someone to care for their little ones during the day. A federal grant passed last week is helping the county do it.

This week, the county received a $205,000 federal grant, which is going to be used toward the creation of 20 new child care businesses in Warren and Saratoga counties. Warren County’s Employment and Training office is set to start working with Saratoga County and a variety of child care agencies in the area, including Southern Adirondack Child Care Network and Brightside Up, to recruit and train caregivers.

“The child care crisis not only impacts our families and our workforce but our businesses are also impacted because of parents missing work, higher turnover costs, and the loss of productivity in the workplace,” said Warren County Employment and Training Director Liza Ochsendorf. “Businesses are beneficiaries of adequate and quality child care. Therefore, it is imperative that we all work together, public and private sectors, so we are inviting businesses who are interested in partnering with us now that we have additional resources to address the challenges.”

The eventual goal is to create 10 new child care locations per county. Child care has been seen as a major contributor to employee shortages, with many unable to return to work due to demands.

The funds were part of a funding bill passed by the United States Senate on March 10. A nonformal group of Warren and Saratoga county residents applied for the funds in 2020-21.

Those interested in launching a child care location should speak directly to Southern Adirondack Child Care Network at (518) 798-7972. Other questions can be brought to Warren County’s employment and training office at (518) 743-0925. Warren and Saratoga counties will directly handle the process of recruiting and training child care providers.