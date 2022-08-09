ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — The COVID pandemic, rising inflation, and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross-country moves.
Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.
Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons like wanting to be close to family, not having the resources to leave, and sticking with a lower cost of living.
In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in New York using data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 five-year estimates.
#50. Essex County
– Population: 37,281
– Born in New York: 25,984 (69.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 9,377 (25.2% of population)
— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (15.8%), South (4.4%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 1,499 (4.02% of population)
— Africa (0.10%), Asia (0.60%), Europe (1.68%), Latin America (1.16%), North America (0.42%), Oceania (0.05%)
#49. Nassau County
– Population: 1,355,683
– Born in New York: 951,942 (70.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 79,381 (5.9% of population)
— Midwest (0.8%), Northeast (2.3%), South (2.0%), West (0.8%)
– Born in another country: 303,618 (22.40% of population)
— Africa (0.46%), Asia (7.15%), Europe (3.33%), Latin America (11.27%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.04%)
#48. Sullivan County
– Population: 75,329
– Born in New York: 54,324 (72.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 11,801 (15.7% of population)
— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (9.7%), South (2.7%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 7,170 (9.52% of population)
— Africa (0.25%), Asia (1.38%), Europe (2.72%), Latin America (4.95%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.01%)
#47. Putnam County
– Population: 98,714
– Born in New York: 71,358 (72.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 12,163 (12.3% of population)
— Midwest (1.8%), Northeast (6.6%), South (2.9%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 13,763 (13.94% of population)
— Africa (0.54%), Asia (2.02%), Europe (4.53%), Latin America (6.53%), North America (0.27%), Oceania (0.05%)
#46. Columbia County
– Population: 60,016
– Born in New York: 43,643 (72.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 11,897 (19.8% of population)
— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (11.9%), South (3.9%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 3,968 (6.61% of population)
— Africa (0.18%), Asia (1.49%), Europe (2.52%), Latin America (2.04%), North America (0.32%), Oceania (0.06%)
#45. Monroe County
– Population: 743,084
– Born in New York: 546,651 (73.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 109,486 (14.7% of population)
— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (4.9%), South (5.1%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 62,849 (8.46% of population)
— Africa (0.86%), Asia (3.24%), Europe (2.32%), Latin America (1.66%), North America (0.36%), Oceania (0.02%)
#44. Albany County
– Population: 306,165
– Born in New York: 225,504 (73.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 42,209 (13.8% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (6.3%), South (3.7%), West (1.7%)
– Born in another country: 35,469 (11.58% of population)
— Africa (0.88%), Asia (5.85%), Europe (2.16%), Latin America (2.45%), North America (0.22%), Oceania (0.02%)
#43. Saratoga County
– Population: 229,313
– Born in New York: 170,322 (74.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 43,744 (19.1% of population)
— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (8.6%), South (4.7%), West (2.6%)
– Born in another country: 13,281 (5.79% of population)
— Africa (0.39%), Asia (2.45%), Europe (1.75%), Latin America (0.88%), North America (0.33%), Oceania (0.00%)
#42. Ulster County
– Population: 178,371
– Born in New York: 132,715 (74.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 28,982 (16.2% of population)
— Midwest (2.6%), Northeast (7.3%), South (4.3%), West (2.0%)
– Born in another country: 13,708 (7.69% of population)
— Africa (0.19%), Asia (1.53%), Europe (2.10%), Latin America (3.61%), North America (0.24%), Oceania (0.02%)
#41. Chautauqua County
– Population: 127,584
– Born in New York: 95,630 (75.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 26,006 (20.4% of population)
— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (11.8%), South (3.4%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 3,138 (2.46% of population)
— Africa (0.10%), Asia (0.42%), Europe (0.70%), Latin America (0.88%), North America (0.33%), Oceania (0.04%)
#40. Schenectady County
– Population: 155,086
– Born in New York: 116,327 (75.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 21,119 (13.6% of population)
— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (6.0%), South (3.7%), West (2.1%)
– Born in another country: 15,433 (9.95% of population)
— Africa (0.25%), Asia (2.73%), Europe (1.35%), Latin America (5.42%), North America (0.19%), Oceania (0.02%)
#39. Onondaga County
– Population: 461,591
– Born in New York: 350,862 (76.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 68,219 (14.8% of population)
— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (5.6%), South (4.4%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 36,208 (7.84% of population)
— Africa (1.19%), Asia (3.14%), Europe (1.79%), Latin America (1.46%), North America (0.26%), Oceania (0.01%)
#38. Washington County
– Population: 61,304
– Born in New York: 46,615 (76.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 12,719 (20.7% of population)
— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (13.9%), South (3.4%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 1,443 (2.35% of population)
— Africa (0.04%), Asia (0.57%), Europe (0.78%), Latin America (0.82%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.00%)
#37. Suffolk County
– Population: 1,481,364
– Born in New York: 1,127,339 (76.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 102,249 (6.9% of population)
— Midwest (0.9%), Northeast (2.7%), South (2.4%), West (0.9%)
– Born in another country: 227,360 (15.35% of population)
— Africa (0.45%), Asia (3.27%), Europe (2.61%), Latin America (8.82%), North America (0.16%), Oceania (0.03%)
#36. Broome County
– Population: 192,042
– Born in New York: 146,627 (76.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 30,227 (15.7% of population)
— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (9.0%), South (3.3%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 13,662 (7.11% of population)
— Africa (0.25%), Asia (3.61%), Europe (1.57%), Latin America (1.44%), North America (0.24%), Oceania (0.00%)
#35. Chemung County
– Population: 84,115
– Born in New York: 64,689 (76.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 16,283 (19.4% of population)
— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (12.3%), South (3.9%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 2,673 (3.18% of population)
— Africa (0.03%), Asia (1.26%), Europe (0.68%), Latin America (0.71%), North America (0.48%), Oceania (0.02%)
#34. Otsego County
– Population: 59,593
– Born in New York: 45,985 (77.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 11,148 (18.7% of population)
— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (9.7%), South (3.9%), West (2.0%)
– Born in another country: 2,208 (3.71% of population)
— Africa (0.09%), Asia (1.09%), Europe (1.53%), Latin America (0.77%), North America (0.23%), Oceania (0.00%)
#33. Warren County
– Population: 64,187
– Born in New York: 49,718 (77.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 11,600 (18.1% of population)
— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (9.9%), South (3.4%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 2,370 (3.69% of population)
— Africa (0.12%), Asia (0.94%), Europe (1.20%), Latin America (0.49%), North America (0.93%), Oceania (0.00%)
#32. Rensselaer County
– Population: 159,013
– Born in New York: 123,274 (77.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 25,351 (15.9% of population)
— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (9.3%), South (3.5%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 8,349 (5.25% of population)
— Africa (0.69%), Asia (2.33%), Europe (1.07%), Latin America (0.87%), North America (0.26%), Oceania (0.03%)
#31. Schuyler County
– Population: 17,845
– Born in New York: 13,945 (78.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,468 (19.4% of population)
— Midwest (3.4%), Northeast (11.4%), South (2.7%), West (2.0%)
– Born in another country: 327 (1.83% of population)
— Africa (0.00%), Asia (0.59%), Europe (0.63%), Latin America (0.46%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.00%)
#30. Clinton County
– Population: 80,320
– Born in New York: 62,874 (78.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 12,957 (16.1% of population)
— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (8.6%), South (3.4%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 3,556 (4.43% of population)
— Africa (0.19%), Asia (1.07%), Europe (0.79%), Latin America (0.95%), North America (1.40%), Oceania (0.03%)
#29. Steuben County
– Population: 95,843
– Born in New York: 75,848 (79.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 16,132 (16.8% of population)
— Midwest (2.7%), Northeast (9.0%), South (3.5%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 3,342 (3.49% of population)
— Africa (0.11%), Asia (1.32%), Europe (1.27%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.34%), Oceania (0.05%)
#28. Franklin County
– Population: 50,389
– Born in New York: 39,877 (79.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,242 (16.4% of population)
— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (9.9%), South (3.2%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 1,535 (3.05% of population)
— Africa (0.21%), Asia (0.71%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (0.97%), North America (0.78%), Oceania (0.04%)
#27. Delaware County
– Population: 44,676
– Born in New York: 35,443 (79.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,961 (15.6% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (8.2%), South (3.8%), West (1.6%)
– Born in another country: 1,985 (4.44% of population)
— Africa (0.06%), Asia (0.54%), Europe (1.91%), Latin America (1.57%), North America (0.29%), Oceania (0.07%)
#26. Oneida County
– Population: 229,074
– Born in New York: 182,292 (79.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 25,015 (10.9% of population)
— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (4.1%), South (3.3%), West (1.6%)
– Born in another country: 18,541 (8.09% of population)
— Africa (0.44%), Asia (3.54%), Europe (2.87%), Latin America (1.09%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.01%)
#25. Greene County
– Population: 47,335
– Born in New York: 37,888 (80.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,015 (12.7% of population)
— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (6.4%), South (3.3%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 2,765 (5.84% of population)
— Africa (0.09%), Asia (0.95%), Europe (3.07%), Latin America (1.55%), North America (0.16%), Oceania (0.02%)
#24. Ontario County
– Population: 109,774
– Born in New York: 88,050 (80.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 16,270 (14.8% of population)
— Midwest (2.7%), Northeast (6.4%), South (3.6%), West (2.1%)
– Born in another country: 4,014 (3.66% of population)
— Africa (0.16%), Asia (1.12%), Europe (1.01%), Latin America (0.95%), North America (0.37%), Oceania (0.04%)
#23. Hamilton County
– Population: 4,454
– Born in New York: 3,581 (80.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 757 (17.0% of population)
— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (9.3%), South (3.8%), West (0.8%)
– Born in another country: 77 (1.73% of population)
— Africa (0.02%), Asia (0.07%), Europe (1.19%), Latin America (0.18%), North America (0.27%), Oceania (0.00%)
#22. Erie County
– Population: 918,873
– Born in New York: 741,134 (80.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 95,872 (10.4% of population)
— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (3.2%), South (3.7%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 66,608 (7.25% of population)
— Africa (0.79%), Asia (3.54%), Europe (1.41%), Latin America (1.00%), North America (0.48%), Oceania (0.03%)
#21. Yates County
– Population: 24,981
– Born in New York: 20,192 (80.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,268 (17.1% of population)
— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (9.6%), South (3.7%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 430 (1.72% of population)
— Africa (0.08%), Asia (0.54%), Europe (0.52%), Latin America (0.44%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.00%)
#20. Seneca County
– Population: 34,295
– Born in New York: 27,790 (81.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,280 (15.4% of population)
— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (6.6%), South (4.4%), West (2.1%)
– Born in another country: 827 (2.41% of population)
— Africa (0.06%), Asia (0.56%), Europe (0.90%), Latin America (0.63%), North America (0.27%), Oceania (0.00%)
#19. Schoharie County
– Population: 31,189
– Born in New York: 25,430 (81.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,602 (14.8% of population)
— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (8.1%), South (3.1%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 999 (3.20% of population)
— Africa (0.10%), Asia (0.70%), Europe (1.42%), Latin America (0.74%), North America (0.23%), Oceania (0.01%)
#18. St. Lawrence County
– Population: 108,352
– Born in New York: 88,510 (81.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 14,631 (13.5% of population)
— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (6.2%), South (2.9%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 4,019 (3.71% of population)
— Africa (0.15%), Asia (0.98%), Europe (1.04%), Latin America (0.62%), North America (0.92%), Oceania (0.01%)
#17. Montgomery County
– Population: 49,294
– Born in New York: 40,487 (82.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,315 (10.8% of population)
— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (6.1%), South (2.2%), West (0.9%)
– Born in another country: 1,644 (3.34% of population)
— Africa (0.09%), Asia (0.76%), Europe (1.00%), Latin America (1.27%), North America (0.22%), Oceania (0.00%)
#16. Cattaraugus County
– Population: 76,750
– Born in New York: 63,106 (82.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 11,910 (15.5% of population)
— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (7.4%), South (3.6%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 1,356 (1.77% of population)
— Africa (0.02%), Asia (0.54%), Europe (0.52%), Latin America (0.42%), North America (0.27%), Oceania (0.00%)
#15. Madison County
– Population: 70,990
– Born in New York: 58,370 (82.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 10,217 (14.4% of population)
— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (5.8%), South (3.9%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 1,885 (2.66% of population)
— Africa (0.12%), Asia (0.99%), Europe (0.78%), Latin America (0.39%), North America (0.35%), Oceania (0.01%)
#14. Allegany County
– Population: 46,304
– Born in New York: 38,094 (82.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,944 (15.0% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (8.4%), South (2.9%), West (1.6%)
– Born in another country: 967 (2.09% of population)
— Africa (0.25%), Asia (0.95%), Europe (0.57%), Latin America (0.17%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.01%)
#13. Chenango County
– Population: 47,527
– Born in New York: 39,595 (83.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,850 (14.4% of population)
— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (8.3%), South (3.4%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 824 (1.73% of population)
— Africa (0.01%), Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.64%), Latin America (0.58%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.03%)
#12. Wayne County
– Population: 90,103
– Born in New York: 75,566 (83.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 11,017 (12.2% of population)
— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (4.4%), South (4.4%), West (1.6%)
– Born in another country: 2,517 (2.79% of population)
— Africa (0.03%), Asia (0.61%), Europe (1.02%), Latin America (0.96%), North America (0.16%), Oceania (0.01%)
#11. Orleans County
– Population: 40,624
– Born in New York: 34,096 (83.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,768 (11.7% of population)
— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (4.0%), South (3.8%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 1,189 (2.93% of population)
— Africa (0.03%), Asia (0.78%), Europe (0.60%), Latin America (1.22%), North America (0.29%), Oceania (0.00%)
#10. Niagara County
– Population: 210,145
– Born in New York: 176,525 (84.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 22,832 (10.9% of population)
— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (3.4%), South (3.6%), West (1.7%)
– Born in another country: 8,218 (3.91% of population)
— Africa (0.11%), Asia (0.96%), Europe (1.25%), Latin America (0.90%), North America (0.70%), Oceania (0.01%)
#9. Cortland County
– Population: 47,618
– Born in New York: 40,311 (84.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,833 (12.2% of population)
— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (5.5%), South (3.2%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 1,196 (2.51% of population)
— Africa (0.05%), Asia (0.70%), Europe (1.09%), Latin America (0.58%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.03%)
#8. Livingston County
– Population: 63,218
– Born in New York: 53,664 (84.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,953 (11.0% of population)
— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (4.3%), South (2.8%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 2,110 (3.34% of population)
— Africa (0.09%), Asia (1.51%), Europe (0.68%), Latin America (0.72%), North America (0.34%), Oceania (0.00%)
#7. Herkimer County
– Population: 61,738
– Born in New York: 53,110 (86.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,785 (11.0% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (5.1%), South (2.1%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 1,514 (2.45% of population)
— Africa (0.08%), Asia (0.72%), Europe (1.18%), Latin America (0.29%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.00%)
#6. Lewis County
– Population: 26,456
– Born in New York: 22,766 (86.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,199 (12.1% of population)
— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (4.6%), South (3.4%), West (1.6%)
– Born in another country: 338 (1.28% of population)
— Africa (0.00%), Asia (0.15%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (0.70%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.03%)
#5. Cayuga County
– Population: 76,958
– Born in New York: 66,699 (86.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,215 (10.7% of population)
— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (4.4%), South (3.7%), West (0.9%)
– Born in another country: 1,470 (1.91% of population)
— Africa (0.06%), Asia (0.49%), Europe (0.71%), Latin America (0.58%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.01%)
#4. Oswego County
– Population: 117,630
– Born in New York: 102,389 (87.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 12,492 (10.6% of population)
— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (4.6%), South (2.9%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 2,179 (1.85% of population)
— Africa (0.02%), Asia (0.62%), Europe (0.59%), Latin America (0.42%), North America (0.20%), Oceania (0.01%)
#3. Fulton County
– Population: 53,452
– Born in New York: 46,571 (87.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,532 (10.3% of population)
— Midwest (1.3%), Northeast (3.9%), South (3.6%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 977 (1.83% of population)
— Africa (0.04%), Asia (0.67%), Europe (0.66%), Latin America (0.27%), North America (0.18%), Oceania (0.01%)
#2. Genesee County
– Population: 57,554
– Born in New York: 50,428 (87.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,376 (9.3% of population)
— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (3.5%), South (2.4%), West (1.2%)
– Born in another country: 1,409 (2.45% of population)
— Africa (0.07%), Asia (0.57%), Europe (0.86%), Latin America (0.84%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.00%)
#1. Wyoming County
– Population: 40,027
– Born in New York: 35,567 (88.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,396 (8.5% of population)
— Midwest (1.1%), Northeast (2.8%), South (2.7%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 816 (2.04% of population)
— Africa (0.07%), Asia (0.28%), Europe (0.35%), Latin America (1.14%), North America (0.19%), Oceania (0.00%)