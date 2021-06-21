ROCHESTER, N.Y. (STACKER) — The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.”

Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

WCohen // Shutterstock

#30. Tioga County

– 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($22,051 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.9% ($32,823)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($37,913)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16% ($63,232)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($61,743)

Colgate University // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Madison County

– 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($31,324 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.8% ($33,132)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($39,069)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15% ($50,922)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($65,059)

Benjamin D. Esham (bdesham) // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Livingston County

– 26.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($28,086 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.9% ($36,985)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($40,122)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.4% ($52,571)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($61,159)

tomtsya// Shutterstock

#27. Essex County

– 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($24,355 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.4% ($30,079)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($32,585)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15% ($40,770)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($56,840)

Stef Ko // Shutterstock

#26. Cortland County

– 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($27,031 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.1% ($31,197)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($38,174)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.6% ($48,817)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($56,090)

Canva

#25. Broome County

– 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($22,407 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.5% ($29,476)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($35,126)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.4% ($50,784)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($61,278)

Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Orange County

– 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($26,389 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.3% ($36,995)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($44,865)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.4% ($65,832)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($83,962)

Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

#23. Otsego County

– 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($22,986 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.3% ($31,124)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.4% ($32,363)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.9% ($36,809)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.2% ($56,901)

Gbklyn // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Warren County

– 31.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($26,661 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.6% ($31,930)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($38,927)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($48,193)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.7% ($64,896)

Matt H. Wade // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Rensselaer County

– 32% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($25,023 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29% ($36,384)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($44,039)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18% ($57,901)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($69,880)

UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Schenectady County

– 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($23,485 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.5% ($31,126)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($39,960)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.5% ($54,007)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($73,106)

Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Queens County

– 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 18% ($24,406 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.5% ($31,762)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.3% ($41,124)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.2% ($55,483)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($73,134)

Fred Hsu // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Ulster County

– 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($23,887 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.7% ($32,616)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($37,570)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.4% ($50,192)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($67,823)

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Columbia County

– 32.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($26,774 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30% ($31,995)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($38,625)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.2% ($49,022)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.5% ($64,000)

Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

#16. Staten Island

– 33.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($26,164 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.4% ($41,285)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.5% ($49,408)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.2% ($65,981)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($78,147)

Canva

#15. Erie County

– 34.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($22,494 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.6% ($31,779)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($37,770)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.4% ($53,103)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.9% ($64,190)

Colin D. Young // Shutterstock

#14. Dutchess County

– 35% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($25,302 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.8% ($35,457)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($43,347)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19% ($61,644)

– Graduate or professional degree: 16% ($86,078)

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#13. Onondaga County

– 35.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9% ($25,056 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.4% ($33,756)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($39,563)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20% ($55,485)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.9% ($68,099)

Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ontario County

– 36.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($26,469 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.4% ($31,358)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($37,055)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.7% ($54,642)

– Graduate or professional degree: 16.6% ($65,333)

Tim Hettler from New York, NY, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Suffolk County

– 36.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($28,969 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.3% ($41,742)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($50,051)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.8% ($66,040)

– Graduate or professional degree: 16.6% ($90,081)

Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#10. Kings County

– 37.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($21,616 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.7% ($30,527)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 19.2% ($38,778)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.5% ($61,435)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15% ($76,057)

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#9. Monroe County

– 38.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($22,552 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.4% ($30,338)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.4% ($36,222)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.4% ($53,625)

– Graduate or professional degree: 17.2% ($65,143)

James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

#8. Putnam County

– 39.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7% ($25,557 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.1% ($39,897)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.3% ($50,008)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.5% ($66,775)

– Graduate or professional degree: 17.1% ($88,159)

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#7. Rockland County

– 41.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($23,291 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.5% ($37,152)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.6% ($45,064)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.4% ($68,703)

– Graduate or professional degree: 18.7% ($87,723)

PhotoItaliaStudio // Shutterstock

#6. Saratoga County

– 41.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6% ($26,615 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.9% ($36,383)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.8% ($45,299)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.6% ($64,725)

– Graduate or professional degree: 17.8% ($79,476)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#5. Albany County

– 41.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($23,021 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23% ($31,896)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($41,942)

– Bachelor’s degree: 21.4% ($58,151)

– Graduate or professional degree: 20.4% ($71,931)

littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#4. Nassau County

– 46% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($26,655 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.7% ($39,857)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.7% ($50,301)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.3% ($74,575)

– Graduate or professional degree: 20.7% ($93,119)

Canva

#3. Westchester County

– 48.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($25,072 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 19.2% ($34,226)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 19.9% ($44,380)

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.2% ($75,190)

– Graduate or professional degree: 24.7% ($101,486)

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#2. Tompkins County

– 53.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.6% ($20,787 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 19% ($30,472)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22% ($36,155)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.7% ($41,913)

– Graduate or professional degree: 30.8% ($56,583)

pisaphotography // Shutterstock

#1. New York County

– 61.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($20,944 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 12.4% ($30,324)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 13.6% ($38,059)

– Bachelor’s degree: 31.7% ($81,380)

– Graduate or professional degree: 29.6% ($103,829)