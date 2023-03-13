SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After two years away, the Counting Crows are coming back to the US to tour this summer with their Banshee Season Tour, and are making a stop in Syracuse!

The Counting Crows will be performing a show at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Saturday, July 1 and the sign-up for pre-sale is now open.

If you’re a fan and don’t want to miss out on this experience, you can sign up for the ticket presale here. Presales start Tuesday, March 14 and the general on-sale begins Friday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m.

The cult-favorite rock band will be joined by their long-time friend, Dashboard Confessional, as support on the upcoming run with English singer/songwriter, Frank Turner for the 56-date mega tour, which kicks off on June 13.

“One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music. It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too. Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun but hands down, this is going to be the best summer ever,” said Counting Crows frontman, Adam Duritz.

For additional information, visit the band’s website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.