CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police stated that they have arrested a Rochester couple for stealing 17 catalytic converters from Driver’s Village in Cicero.

State police estimate the couple caused over $50,000 in damages. They also stated that Hollaert and Maksimchuk were suspects in several other similar thefts throughout the Rochester area.

As a result, 25-year-old Brittany Hollaert and 31-year-old Vasiliy Maksimchuk were arrested by state police on June 22 on the following charges:

Grand Larceny in the second degree (a class “C” felony)

Criminal Mischief in the second degree (a class “D” felony)

Auto Stripping in the first degree (a class “D” felony)

Conspiracy in the fourth degree (a class “E” felony)

Hollaert was arraigned and issued appearance tickets for Town of Cicero court. Maksimchuk was transported to the Onondaga Count Justice Center for centralized arraignment.