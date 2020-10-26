Couple’s dog goes missing just minutes before their wedding, $500 reward if found

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A local couple is asking Rochester to help them find their lost dog. Rocky went missing just before Stephanie Woodward and her now husband tied the knot on Friday.
The dog disappeared just minutes before the ceremony. Since then the couple has been putting up fliers and are offering a $500 reward for Rocky’s safe return.
If you see Rocky, his owners ask that you do not call or approach him but to call them at (585) 269-9184.
