LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Live music is as synonymous with Lake George as the phrase “Queen of American Lakes.” This summer closes with the second annual opportunity to “rock the lake.”
The Rock the Lake Music Festival returns to Charles R. Wood Park on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12. The two-day festival features tribute bands from across decades of beloved music, including beloved songs by artists like Tom Petty, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and more.
This year’s two-day lineup:
Friday, Aug. 11 (3-10 p.m.)
- Broken Clover – ’90s alternative rock
- BrokenHearted – Tom Petty tribute band
- Monsters of Rock – ’80s hair metal
- Tommy V Live – arena rock
Saturday, Aug. 12 (1 – 10 p.m.)
- Beatin’ the Odds – Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band
- Led Sabbath – Led Zeppelin/Black Sabbath tribute band
- Run Rabbit Run – Pink Floyd tribute band
- The Ultimate Journey Experience by LEGEND – Journey tribute band
- KISSTORY – KISS tribute band
- Back in Black – AC/DC tribute band
The festival also features a Harley Davidson motorcycle previously owned by Brian Johnson of AC/DC, perfect for photos. Rock the Lake also includes food vendors, merchandise, and a VIP tent. Tickets are on sale now from $35.