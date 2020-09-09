COVID-19 infection rate in New York below 1% for the 33rd consecutive day

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Wednesday that for the 33rd straight day, New York State’s COVID-19 infection rate has been below 1 percent.

On Sept. 9, 0.91 percent of tests reported to the state were positive.

“New York State’s infection rate has been under 1 percent for 33 straight days, which is great news and a credit to New Yorkers and what they’re doing,” Governor Cuomo said. “And that is with more testing than any other state. If you want to see something interesting, look at how many tests different states are taking. If you don’t do many tests, you won’t find many cases and the number of cases will drop. But that is false comfort. When we say this is how many cases we have, that’s accurate because we’re testing more than anyone else.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 463 (+18)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 53
  • Hospital Counties – 34
  • Number ICU – 121 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (+7)
  • Total Discharges – 75,539 (+36)
  • Deaths – 3
  • Total Deaths – 25,370

Of the 63,230 test results reported to New York State on Tuesday, 576, or 0.91 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region0.5%1.3%0.7%
Central New York1.1%0.6%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.7%0.9%0.6%
Long Island1.0%1.5%1.8%
Mid-Hudson1.2%1.5%1.3%
Mohawk Valley1.1%0.5%0.5%
New York City0.8%0.9%0.7%
North Country0.3%0.0%0.8%
Southern Tier0.4%0.5%0.3%
Western New York1.9%1.0%1.5%

The Governor also confirmed 576 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 441,154 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 441,154 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,8466
Allegany920
Broome1,3784
Cattaraugus2341
Cayuga1851
Chautauqua4781
Chemung2143
Chenango2401
Clinton1520
Columbia5760
Cortland1030
Delaware1250
Dutchess4,95612
Erie10,39448
Essex1490
Franklin590
Fulton3120
Genesee3041
Greene3160
Hamilton140
Herkimer3080
Jefferson1560
Lewis501
Livingston1901
Madison4750
Monroe5,61513
Montgomery2150
Nassau45,37278
Niagara1,6634
NYC236,647213
Oneida2,3167
Onondaga4,01210
Ontario4218
Orange11,55217
Orleans3170
Oswego3310
Otsego2913
Putnam1,5412
Rensselaer8661
Rockland14,45920
Saratoga91111
Schenectady1,3242
Schoharie730
Schuyler290
Seneca1020
St. Lawrence3014
Steuben3252
Suffolk45,41155
Sullivan1,5440
Tioga2171
Tompkins3462
Ulster2,2030
Warren3310
Washington2721
Wayne2971
Westchester37,35541
Wyoming1270
Yates620

Yesterday, there were 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,370. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Dutchess1
Erie1
Kings1

Also on Tuesday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 969 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 5 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

  • Bronx – 1
  • Nassau – 4

The governor also announced the New York State Department of Financial Services has taken action to extend emergency regulations requiring New York health insurers to waive cost-sharing associated with emergency room visits, in-network telehealth visits, in-network outpatient provider office visits, in-network urgent care center visits, and in-network laboratory tests when the purpose of the visit or test is to diagnose COVID-19, and waiving cost-sharing for in-network telehealth services for any healthcare service covered under a policy, including mental health and substance use disorder treatment until November 9, 2020. 

The extension of these emergency regulations ensures that cost-sharing is not a barrier to COVID-19 testing and in-network telehealth services for New Yorkers. 

Governor Cuomo first announced the State’s directive requiring New York insurers to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and telehealth services in March.

