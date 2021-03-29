COVID-19 statistics hit new low in New York State

(WETM) – In New York, ICU patients dropped to 877, a new low since December 6 and a 46 percent decline from the post-holiday peak. Intubations also dropped to 530, a new low since December 8 and a 49 percent decline from the post-holiday peak.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war, and each day more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated for COVID-19. However, the infection rate also depends on what we do, and New Yorkers should continue staying safe and protecting one another as the virus continues to spread in our state,” Governor Cuomo said. “Simple behaviors like wearing a mask, washing hands, and social distancing can have an outsize impact, especially when communities make the collective decision to follow the rules. Our vast distribution network is at the ready to ramp up vaccinations, but we still have a long way to go before defeating COVID-19 and ending the pandemic once and for all.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 267,261
  • Total Positive – 9,395
  • Percent Positive – 3.52%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,529 (-49)
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.45%
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 647
  • Hospital Counties – 51
  • Number ICU – 877 (-19)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 530 (-22)
  • Total Discharges – 160,462 (+616)
  • Deaths – 64
  • Total Deaths – 40,330

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1070.01%31%
Central New York470.01%32%
Finger Lakes1470.01%41%
Long Island8010.03%33%
Mid-Hudson5230.02%43%
Mohawk Valley460.01%38%
New York City2,5830.03%31%
North Country190.00%58%
Southern Tier670.01%50%
Western New York1890.01%38%
Statewide4,5290.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region238201 18%
Central New York262183 33%
Finger Lakes397229 40%
Long Island851651 23%
Mid-Hudson679390 41%
Mohawk Valley9774 26%
New York City2,5811,950 22%
North Country5727 48%
Southern Tier12661 45%
Western New York545325 42%
Statewide5,8334,091 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region2.24%2.33%2.42%
Central New York0.97%1.00%1.00%
Finger Lakes1.93%2.00%1.94%
Long Island4.34%4.31%4.37%
Mid-Hudson4.82%4.76%4.76%
Mohawk Valley1.79%1.69%1.71%
New York City4.18%4.26%4.31%
North Country1.29%1.45%1.41%
Southern Tier0.68%0.69%0.73%
Western New York2.78%2.97%3.00%
Statewide3.37%3.41%3.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx4.75%4.78%4.92%
Brooklyn4.51%4.42%4.59%
Manhattan2.92%2.95%2.97%
Queens5.02%5.01%5.34%
Staten Island5.03%4.84%4.95%

Of the 1,835,940 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany22,41867
Allegany3,0118
Broome16,44047
Cattaraugus4,74612
Cayuga5,59215
Chautauqua7,85420
Chemung6,78115
Chenango2,77121
Clinton4,12817
Columbia3,65617
Cortland3,3835
Delaware1,87916
Dutchess25,671141
Erie72,732375
Essex1,4324
Franklin2,2846
Fulton3,73116
Genesee4,75213
Greene2,93414
Hamilton2920
Herkimer4,7549
Jefferson5,19115
Lewis2,28511
Livingston3,7777
Madison4,08112
Monroe56,246197
Montgomery3,52915
Nassau165,785690
Niagara16,35445
NYC820,9715,202
Oneida20,73442
Onondaga34,06284
Ontario6,28321
Orange42,535207
Orleans2,5744
Oswego6,55323
Otsego2,86015
Putnam9,39161
Rensselaer9,90145
Rockland43,130198
Saratoga13,21755
Schenectady11,71740
Schoharie1,3923
Schuyler9214
Seneca1,7774
St. Lawrence5,90515
Steuben5,87023
Suffolk180,321797
Sullivan5,42128
Tioga3,09720
Tompkins3,85221
Ulster11,787104
Warren3,1408
Washington2,63717
Wayne4,79514
Westchester118,505504
Wyoming3,0515
Yates1,0521

Yesterday, 64 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,330. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx8
Dutchess2
Erie1
Kings23
Manhattan6
Nassau2
Niagara1
Onondaga1
Orange1
Queens11
Richmond2
Rockland1
Suffolk3
Westchester2

