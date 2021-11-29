COVID-19 vaccine site starting up again at Aviation Mall

The interior entrance to the New York State-run COVID-19 vaccine site inside the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, N.Y. Dormant on Monday, the site is set to get up and running again this week, after being shut down in July. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The former Sears store inside the Aviation Mall has worn two different hats in 2021. One was the cap of a New York State-run COVID-19 vaccination site. The other was the festive mask of Spirit Halloween. Now that the costumes have been put back away, vaccines are set to resume there.

In a Monday COVID-19 press conference, New York Governor Kathy Hochul pointed to parts of upstate New York as among areas of the state where COVID cases were climbing rapidly. Locally, Warren County recently saw a string of days in November where new active case count records were set. Hochul mentioned the Queensbury vaccine site by name, announcing its reopening in the same breath as confirming that 13 more vaccine sites would be opening around New York.

In a look at the state vaccine signup website, openings at the mall can be reserved for as early as 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and booster doses are available.

On a visit to the mall around 1 p.m. Monday, no setup was yet taking place. The inside gate connecting the space to the rest of the mall remained gated shut. Aviation Mall Operations Manager James Griffith said that a statement from the mall would be forthcoming.

Hochul also pointed to the recently-discovered omicron variant of coronavirus as another reason to expand vaccination resources. So far, no cases of that variant have been identified in New York.

Hochul said that upstate, the rate of deaths of hospitalized coronavirus patients sits at around 70%. That rate is about 150% what it is downstate, Hochul said.

The Aviation Mall vaccine site first opened in March. It was closed in July, at which point approximately 22 million New York State residents had been vaccinated for coronavirus, according to a statement from the Department of Health at that time.