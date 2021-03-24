COVID-19 vaccines by the numbers in New York State

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — As the supply of COVID-19 vaccines expands and the list of those eligible grows, New Yorkers are finding growing access to the shots. So, how many residents have actually been able to roll up their sleeves and get one?

The New York State Department of Health offers up a breakdown on its COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker every 24 hours.

As of March 23, more than 5 million New Yorkers had received at least one dose of the vaccine with more than 2.5 million having completed their full vaccine series.

That adds up to more than 26% who’ve had their first dose, and nearly 14% being fully vaccinated. And as of Tuesday, those 50 years and older became eligible for the vaccine in NYS.

“Here we are getting toward late March and I think in Warren County we’re are at 34% and change of our county residents have gotten vaccinated,” says Don Lehman, spokesperson for Warren county. His county is home to one of the state’s mass vaccination centers.

Right now, about 3/4 of NYS adults are eligible to get the vaccine.

Lehman says they are now seeing people actually making appointments choices based on the various vaccines they prefer.

His advice: “Don’t shop for a vaccine. Get the first one you can get as quickly as you can get it. They all have pretty similar efficacy rates.”

UAlbany associate professor and public health expert Dr. Eli Rosenberg says many people already know if they are eligible.

NEWS10’s Anya Tucker asks: “What are some of the barriers then?”

“I think that some people may not have the time to stay on top of the current list of eligibility or to schedule a vaccine when they are eligible,” he said. “And so, I think one is just time and others are life priorities. And just barriers to technology.”