‘COVID bandit’ strikes at downtown Denver restaurant, leaves $6,800 tip

An anonymous patron at Guard and Grace left a tip of $200 per employee, totaling nearly $7,000 (Credit: Guard and Grace)

DENVER (KDVR) — The staff at Guard and Grace are extremely thankful for a patron that left a $6,800 cash tip distributed to the 34 employees working at the restaurant on Saturday night.

The guest signed the receipt “COVID bandit” and wrote “COVID sucks” with a smiley face on it. The receipt is similar to one previously signed at a cafe in Estes Park and is the same amount per employee.

According to Ben Moon, one of the staff members working on Saturday, the diner was talking to the general manager for a while. He then went to the bar in one of the private dining rooms where the staff had lined up and personally handed each member $200 cash.

“His reservation was literally under the name COVID Bandit,” Moon said.

Chef Troy Guard posted on his Facebook:

“Whoever this person is …, thank you so much for your act of kindness and your sincere genuine caring thoughtfulness you just bestowed on our Guard and Grace staff …

“You gave out $6800 DOLLARS in total … you gave $200 to each employee… some were crying – some are jumping up and down – some are dancing !

"I don't know who you are Mr. COVID BANDIT – but from the bottom of my heart – and our entire staff ….. THANK YOU I'm just speechless – you strike again !"