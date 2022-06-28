WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Washington County Public Health scheduled its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children aged 6 months – 5 years. The New York State Department of Health announced the approval of coronavirus vaccines for children in that age range last week.

A vaccine clinic will be held for children ages 6 months – 5 years at the Washington County Burgoyne Avenue Campus, 1153 Burgoyne Ave. in Fort Edward. The clinic is set for 4:30 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. The clinic will offer 1st doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

The clinic is by appointment only. Appointments can be made online or over the phone at (518) 746-2400. The other main source of coronavirus vaccines in the area, the state-run clinic at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, closed earlier in June.