COVID fatigue: Are NYS teachers feeling it too?

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Teachers in New York State have been bending backward for nine months as they work to make sure each student is getting a decent education this year. At this point, though, how are our teachers doing? Have they had enough, or are they finding ways to make it work?

Matt Starke, a technology education teacher at Soule Road Middle School, said he’s finally getting into the groove of things, figuring out how to make his course work both for in-person and online learners. For example, his students are designing a 3-D product from home, and then it prints in the classroom. The students can pick the creation up on the days they come to school.

His students have had to switch their schedule from in-person to online after quarantine mandates a couple of times this year. Keeping up with that changing schedule is both a challenge and an opportunity for Starke.

“It makes extra work obviously on their teachers to always be thinking about, ‘What could I do if this happened?’ But what it does allow us to do is to be able to switch and be able just to go with the flow,” Starke said.

When teaching his students in person, Starke also has his Google Meet/Classroom open. That way, if a student learning from home has a question, he can answer it in real-time.

Starke admits, since he is tech-savvy, he’s been lucky when it comes to adapting to this way of teaching.

“Teachers have stepped up to the plate. The ones that feel more comfortable with technology have definitely been willing to lend a helping hand and help others do the best job that they can,” Starke said.

And while Starke has a good grip on what he’s doing, other teachers are feeling the fatigue.

“I think everyone has had it, right? But we keep going on. And that’s where we really need to see support from communities, from parents, and from students, they know what we’re going through,” said Andy Pallotta, the President of New York State United Teachers.

Pallotta hears from thousands of educators across the state on a daily basis. He’s always in contact with the state, too. Right now, he said the state has $2.2 billion set aside for a rainy day fund. He’s seen districts in Albany and Schenectady make massive cuts, not dipping into that money.

“That’s why we’re keeping it very much a priority on the funding. Rainy day funds, of course, the billions that we need from the federal government, this is where we’re at. Don’t make it where we do cuts and you still have a rainy day fund. It’s raining,” Pallotta said.

And with the legislative session about to begin, members of NYSUT would like to see New York lawmakers place a big focus on education and resources for our school districts.

“We consider this a spare tire, right? We just need to get through this time so we can get the students the education they need and deserve,” Pallotta said.

NYSUT also announced they’re asking the state and its districts for a renewed push to continue student-teaching programs throughout the pandemic. Schools are seeing a shortage of teachers with many having to go under mandatory quarantines, missing a lot of work.