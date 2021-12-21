SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Friday, the Syracuse men’s basketball team cancelled its final two non-conference games.

Syracuse University released a statement saying the move was made due to COVID protocols.

Buddy Boeheim made his weekly appearance on Gomez And Company Monday to confirm that the Orange is dealing with multiple COVID cases.

The issue started right after the Georgetown game. A couple of the players were forced to isolate and by the end of the week, four of the team’s five starters were out of comission.

“We were practicing with Jimmy and Cole out and then more guys started to test positive throughout the week and we had to cancel both games,” said Boeheim.

Buddy also said that the symptoms are much more mild than last year. He mentioned that the team is planning to resume practice this Thursday on the 23rd.

The next scheduled game is December 29th against Georgia Tech.