ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Public Health Emergency designated for the COVID-19 Pandemic is set to come to a close on May 11, during this time, New York State will be redetermining eligibility for some insurance program enrollees in the Spring.

Enrollees that will be looked at by the state include those on Medicaid, Medicaid Managed Care, Child Health Plus, and the Essential Plan.

People on these plans must be sure that all of their information is correct and that they are reenrolled, or else they risk losing insurance coverage.

Before individuals reenroll, patients must check if their address and phone number are up to date and if they’ve added family members.

Letters are being sent out to remind enrollees when it’s their time to renew, a specific deadline has yet to be chosen by the state but will be coming soon.

If individuals don’t receive a letter but are enrolled, they need to check in with the state or through Arnot to see if their information is up to date.

If they’ve enrolled through NYS, they can do the following:

Call NY State of Health at 1-855-355-5777

Log into your account at nystateofhealth.ny.gov

Contact an enrollment assistor

Arnot Health does have on-site assistors to help patients with any questions, they can be reached at 607-271-3827.

If individuals have enrolled through a local Department of Social Services, they will need to call the office they enrolled with.