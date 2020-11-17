COVID quarantine requirement warning road signs start to go up in Vermont

VERMONT (NEWS10) – The Vermont Transportation Department has begun putting up signs along highly trafficked roadways alerting drivers to the COVID quarantine requirements in the state. Five signs will be put up before Wednesday morning, the rest will be installed before the end of the weekend.
First five locations:
- I-89 White River Junction
- I-91 Guilford
- RT 4 Fair Haven
- RT 119 Brattleboro
- RT 10A Norwich
Due to rising COVID case counts across the Northeast, effective November 10, the State of Vermont suspended its leisure travel map and implemented a mandatory quarantine for anyone returning or traveling to Vermont.
