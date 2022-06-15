McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — COVID-19 rates on the South Texas border are rapidly rising, with Hidalgo County reporting nearly 1,000 new cases on Tuesday.

There were two deaths and a total of 992 new positive cases, Hidalgo County reported.

Since the pandemic began, this county that borders Mexico has had over 205,000 cases, and a total of 3,918 coronavirus-related deaths.

On Tuesday, four children and 46 adults were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County.

The county suffered tremendous fatalities and cases in the summer of 2020 and was one of the hardest-hit regions in the United States.

Many border leaders are worried that if Title 42 — which allows border agents to immediately expel asylum-seekers — is lifted, that more coronavirus cases will pop up in South Texas.

Federal requirements recently were lifted that had required air travelers from foreign countries from testing negative for COVID-19 before entering the United States.