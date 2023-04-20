HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City Police Department arrested four people following a search warrant that found crack, fentanyl and other drugs in a home in the Village of Hannibal.

The police department, as well as the Oswego City Drug Task Force and the Oswego City Special Response Team, found and seized 52.3 grams of prepackaged crack cocaine, eight bags of a heroin/fentanyl compound and a small amount of illegally possessed prescription medication.

Courtesy of Oswego City Police Department.

As a result of the Oswego City Police Department’s investigation and search warrant, they arrested:

30-year-old Sabrina Conklin, of Granby

39-year-old Amanda Stoughtenger, of Hannibal

42-year-old Richard Mills, of Granby

44-year-old Kenneth Rice, of Syracuse

Stoughtenger (left), Mills (middle), Conklin (right). Courtesy of Oswego City Police Department.

Conklin, Stoughtenger and Mills were charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree

Courtesy of Oswego City Police Department.

Rice was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree as he possessed a metal knuckle knife

All four individuals were processed at the Oswego Police Department on the above-alleged charges and were transported to the Oswego County CAP court for arraignment.

Anyone with information about this investigation or others is encouraged to contact Sgt. Bryan Thompson of the Oswego Police Department at 315-342-8120.