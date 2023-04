SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — A vehicle crash on I-690 Westbound at Exit 6 (Auburn/Lakeland), ramp to NY-695 Southbound, has closed all lanes until further notice.

The crash involving three cars and one truck with a trailer, happened around 11:45 a.m.

At least three ambulances are on scene with patients.

With two cars severely damaged, there will be major extrication needed for one car.

NewsChannel 9 will update viewers as we find out more.