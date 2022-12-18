SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The Spa City’s top leadership is looking for ways to curb the violence around Caroline Street after a November 20, officer involved shooting that shook the community.

Safety and communication are on Mayor Ron Kim’s mind. However, he says he is not a fan of the current suggestions on the table. Saratoga Springs Account Commissioner Dillon Moran recently proposing a committee to address Caroline Street.

“I do not believe that the Accounts Commissioner, as an actual bar owner in our city, can be part of that committee because of his both actual and perceived conflict of interest,” said Kim.

Kim saying, he would support open communication and taking security a step further by requesting the county close bars earlier.

“Our chief of police stood up at our meeting and said the majority of violent incidences that occurred on Caroline Street happen after two o’clock. We need to close the bars at two o’clock,” said Kim.

Even though the mayor may not be onboard with latest ideas surrounding the committee, Joseph Nickels, bartender at the Bourbon Room, telling NEWS10 why he favors the idea process.

“It’s throwing things out there and I can respect the fact that they’re throwing it out there and they’re trying to understand how to fix it but it’s a very hard thing to fix,” said Nickels.

NEWS10 came across some out of towners from down state who say they do not want to have less time to enjoy the Spa City.

“In New Paltz the bars close at 4:00 a.m. and I feel like at 2:00 a.m. it’s a little bit too early. I feel like they should close at 4:00 a.m.,” said Shane Paul.

“I do believe that the bars, if they are open a little bit later, it can be more safe. Because everyone is in a closed door and [is] mostly under surveillance in one place rather than walking around,” said Corinne Pietrobono.

Moran who has part ownership in the Druthers Brewing Company was unavailable for an interview today to discuss the Caroline Street Committee developments. But he did send NEWS10 the following statement.

“I will be announcing the membership and basic initial steps we will be taking at the council meeting on Tuesday.”

NEWS10 has also reached out to Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino to discuss his views on creating a committee. We are awaiting a response.