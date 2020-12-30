Crews fight building fire in Syracuse Wednesday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several fire crews battled an early morning building fire and freezing temperatures in Syracuse Wednesday.

The call came in just after 4 a.m. The fire started on the first floor of a 4-story building located on the 1900 block of Park Street between Wolf Street and Exchange Street. Crews found heavy fire and significant clutter inside.

Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds said this building posed problems for firefighters. “This is a pretty old building. I believe it was built in 1940, close to 81 years old. These types of buildings have some dangers and hazards for firefighters because there’s unprotected void spaces that if the fire gets in a certain void space, it travels to other parts of the building.”

Crews fought the flames for over an hour. One firefighter suffered from minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.