Crews rescue homeowner’s dog from fire in DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire crews were called to the 4200-block of East Genesee Street on Thursday night for a fire. It started around 9:45 p.m. The home is across the street from Holy Cross Church.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Everyone who lived in the home was out but the homeowner’s dog was still inside.

DeWitt, East Syracuse, Fayetteville, Manlius, Solvay, and other area fire departments all arrived on scene and quickly got the flames under control and rescued the dog, who was not hurt.

The street was shut down for several hours while crews battled the house fire. It has reopened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. If anyone has any information they are encouraged to contact DeWitt Police by calling 315-449-3640 or by emails Tips@TownofDeWitt.com.