Crews searching for 9-year-old boy who fell through ice on Canadian side of Lake Erie

NANTICOKE, Ont. (WIVB) — Ontario Provincial Police are still searching for a nine-year-old boy who fell into the water on the Canadian side of Lake Erie.

Police in Nanticoke began searching for the boy on Saturday evening after he had fallen through ice.

The search for the boy resumed on Monday morning, but crews experienced delays due to the buildup of ice in the area near Peacock Point.

#HaldimandOPP, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit as well as OPP helicopter resuming recovery efforts this morning at Peacock Point in #Nanticoke. Ice build up in area causing delay in underwater efforts. Updates will be provided. ^rl pic.twitter.com/tMLPPkoUHN — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 16, 2020

#HaldimandOPP reporting search and recovery efforts suspended for the day and will resume Monday morning Feb 17th. Updates will continue to be provided as information becomes available.^rl pic.twitter.com/FA9zTXdmr0 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 16, 2020

