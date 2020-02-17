Crews searching for 9-year-old boy who fell through ice on Canadian side of Lake Erie

News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

(Still image from OPP West Region)

NANTICOKE, Ont. (WIVB) — Ontario Provincial Police are still searching for a nine-year-old boy who fell into the water on the Canadian side of Lake Erie.

Police in Nanticoke began searching for the boy on Saturday evening after he had fallen through ice.

The search for the boy resumed on Monday morning, but crews experienced delays due to the buildup of ice in the area near Peacock Point.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story