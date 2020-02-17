Crews searching for 9-year-old boy who fell through ice on Canadian side of Lake Erie

NANTICOKE, Ont. (WIVB) — Ontario Provincial Police are still searching for a nine-year-old boy who fell into the water on the Canadian side of Lake Erie.
Police in Nanticoke began searching for the boy on Saturday evening after he had fallen through ice.
The search for the boy resumed on Monday morning, but crews experienced delays due to the buildup of ice in the area near Peacock Point.
