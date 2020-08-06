Crews searching for missing swimmer near Million Dollar Beach

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are searching for a swimmer who went underwater at Lake George on Wednesday.

Law enforcement said two people were in the water just north of Million Dollar Beach when they started having trouble. One of the swimmers was recovered, but the second is unaccounted for.

Search teams are on the lake looking for the missing swimmer. Dive teams have been requested for a recovery.

The condition of the swimmer who was recovered is unknown at this time.

