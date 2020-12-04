Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for arrest of Kevin Allen Jr.

by: Patrick Ryan

(WIVB)– Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information resulting in the arrest of Kevin Allen Jr.

Crime Stoppers says Allen violated the terms of his federal supervised release. He’s 6’3” tall and weighs 300lbs.

They say if you have any information to call  716-867-6161 or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers app.

