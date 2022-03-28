SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 25-year-old was shot in the arm and leg, according to Syracuse Police.

Officers responded to Crouse Hospital for a shootings with injuries call just before 8:40 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say the victim, who has not been named, arrived at the hospital by a personal vehicle. The victim is expected to survive but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The shooting scene was located in the 100 block of Huron Street near the Price Rite Marketplace on South Ave. Multiple casings were located at the scene, according to Syracuse Police.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.​​​​ Calls can remain anonymous.