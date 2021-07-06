3-year-old in critical condition, three others injured in Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Late Monday night, four people, including a young child, were shot on Donovan Drive in Buffalo.

According to police, a large group was gathered outside in the courtyard area watching fireworks when the shooting began.

Two of the adult victims, who were identified as 27 and 28-year-old Buffalo men, are in stable condition at ECMC. The three-year-old child is in critical condition at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Later, police say a fourth person arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle. The 28-year-old Buffalo man had been grazed in the foot by gunfire. He’s since been treated and released.

Buffalo is seeing a very violent year. Over the holiday weekend, 14 people were hurt in 10 separate shootings.

“Its a combination of the clergy, community activists, and BPD, all working together as one unit, and helping this stem,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. “And so now, I’m hopeful that as we’re coming out of COVID here, and we get back on the street more, we can reverse these numbers.”

Right now, Buffalo is on track to see 90 homicides throughout the year. Compared to this time last year, Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says arrests related to people carrying guns are up 50 percent.

Police are looking for a person of interest. He was described as a Black man who was wearing pink pants and a dark t-shirt.

Anyone with information on this latest shooting incident can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.