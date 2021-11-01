44 animals rescued from Steuben County home, owner facing charges

TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — Dogs, cats, pigs, rabbits, and a goat were removed from a Troupsburg home, and their owner charged, after an investigation in Steuben County.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the home along County Route 84 on October 25, following a report of malnourished animals at the location. Investigators there found dozens of animals without proper food, water, or shelter.

Joseph Duell, 51, was arrested and charged with Injuring and Failing to Provide Sustenance to Animals and Failing to provide Appropriate Shelter for Dogs Left Outdoors. Duell was released on an appearance ticket.

All animals on the property were taken in by the SPCA and Hornell Humane Society, a local shelter “committed to a no-kill philosophy,” for treatment and housing.