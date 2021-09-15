ALERT: Sheriff’s Office Members being impersonated in latest phone SCAMS

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public about a telephone SCAM that has been occurring recently impersonating members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

The callers claim to be collecting money for fines, arrests and/or other offenses and that these payments must be made immediately using mobile bank transfers, gift cards or pre-paid debit cards.

No police agency, including the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office will ever ask or demand that you make any payments or request any of your personal financial information over the telephone.

“While this common scam may seem obvious to some, the community would be appalled to know how many vulnerable citizens have been taken advantage of right here in Oneida County. We owe it to our parents, friends, and neighbors to look out for one another.” – Sheriff Robert Maciol

If you, a friend, or family member ever receive a call from someone you suspect to be a phone scammer impersonating a police officer or member of a police agency asking for/demanding payments of any kind, you should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 736-0141. ​

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to always be ‘S.C.A.M.’ smart:

* Stop and take a breath. Scammers will put you on the spot and make you feel rushed

* Collect your thoughts. If the call seems suspicious, it probably is

* Act swiftly, disengage the caller, and hang up the phone

* Make a report with local law enforcement