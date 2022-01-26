SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Apple has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged Tim Cook stalker, the Santa Clara County Superior Court confirmed with Nexstar’s KRON.

The documents state that a Virginia woman named Julia Lee Choi has been stalking Cook since October 2020, claiming he was the father to her twin children, tagging and threatening him on social media, and showing up at his house.

She emailed Cook approximately 200 times, some of which included photos of what appear to be loaded handguns, according to documents.

On January 1, 2020, Choi tweeted “Tim Cook will be suicided in his condo after killing Kristine Timerson by any weapon, both has HIV positive, please send precaution to burn the condo,” the documents read.

Choi then allegedly sent warnings to Cook, saying “You must empty the condo. I will move in next week.”

Apple believes she may be armed and somewhere currently in the South Bay Area.

“Given the respondent’s erratic, threatening, and bizarre behavior, including her direct contact with Apple’s Executive team, Apple’s CEO, and with Apple’s Corporate and Security teams, all Apple employees should be protected by this restraining order,” the document states.

The county’s order restrains the woman from having a gun, and it states she must stay at least 200 yards away from Cook’s Palo Alto home and all Apple employees.

If Choi doesn’t follow these orders, she can face a fine of up to $1,000, serve 1 year of jail time, or both.

KRON has reached out to Apple for a statement. The next court hearing in the case is set for March 29.

Nearly two years ago, Apple was awarded a temporary restraining order against a man accused of being an “aggressive” stalker of Cook and other Apple executives. The man allegedly trespassed while trying to bring “flowers and a bottle of champagne” to Cook at his home, NBC News reports.