Aries Ash sentenced to 81 years for Rochester 2019 fatal shooting, dismemberment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wayne County man was sentenced to 81 years in prison Wednesday for a a 2019 shooting death in Rochester where the victim’s body was later found in Syracuse.

Aries Ash was convicted last month of second degree murder and other criminal counts for the shooting death of Maximillian Cook, whose body was found dismembered in multiple locations.

In total, Aries was convicted of:

Murder in the second degree

Manslaughter in the first degree

Two counts of robbery in the first degree

Kidnapping in the second degree

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree

Prosecutors say Ash shot and killed Cook following a disagreement on March 23, 2019, adding that Ash dismembered his body after and separated Cook’s limbs and head into garage bags, then burnt the rest of the body and evidence. Part of Cook’s body was later found in an abandoned home in Syracuse.

Officials from the district attorney’s office say after the murder, Ash forcibly stole property and kidnapped a second victim, who later escaped.

On March 26, 2019 Ash was identified by Rochester police. When officers attempted to pull over Ash’s vehicle, he led police on a chase that concluded on Clifford Avenue.

According to court paperwork filed in 2019, Ash admitted to shooting and killing Cook.