Vermont State Police have arrested a Florida man in connection with the fatal shooting of a truck driver in Rockingham more than two years ago.

Jozsef Piri, 49, of Naples, Florida, faces a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, whose body was found behind the wheel of a produce truck along Vermont Route 103 on November 1, 2019.

Fonseca-Rivera of Boston worked for Katsiroubas Produce of Hyde Park, Massachusetts. Police said he was in Vermont in a company vehicle making deliveries. He had been shot in the head and neck.

Police used surveillance footage, GPS data, photographs and other information to determine that Piri, who was living in Connecticut at the time, was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra immediately in front of Fonseca-Rivera before the shooting occurred. The two men did not know each other, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies from Collier County, Florida, assisted Vermont State Police detectives in arresting Piri on Thursday, Dec. 16.