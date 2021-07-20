Auburn man arrested for strangulation, setting house on fire

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department arrested Charles E. McEneany for setting a house on fire over the weekend following a domestic conflict.

Saturday afternoon, Auburn PD and the Auburn Fire Department responded to a fire on 35 Kensington Ave in the city. When they arrived, police set up a perimeter around the home.

McEneany was arrested at a separate location after fleeing the scene of the crime, police say. The 36-year-old Auburn resident was charged with third degree arson and second degree strangulation after police determined that the arson was connected to a domestic incident.

If anyone has more information on the incident, they are encouraged to contact Det. Atkins at the Auburn Police Department at (315) 255-4703 or (315) 253-3231.