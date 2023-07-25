AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Auburn man has been sentenced with Manslaughter today after selling fentanyl laced heroin, disregarding the risk of a deadly overdose.

34-year-old Matthew Carnicelli of Auburn was sentenced to three and a half to seven years in jail for selling a fentanyl compound which resulted in the fatal overdose of a victim.

Carnicelli was sentenced on one count of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony before the Honorable Jon E. Budelmann.

District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci announced today Carnicelli was also sentenced to a seven year determinate term of imprisonment followed by three years of post-release supervision on one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony.

According to the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, during his guilty plea, Carnicelli admitted that on October 31, 2022, he consciously disregarded the known risk of a fatal overdose when he sold drugs to a victim.

The drugs included a bundle of heroin laced with a fentanyl compound, which caused the

victim to suffer a deadly overdose, thereby recklessly causing the victim’s death.

Carnicelli confessed he sold the fentanyl compound to the victim, despite knowing that the

victim was on prescription medication and had a higher risk of death.

The day after the fatal overdose, Carnicelli was found in possession of more than one eighth of an ounce of fentanyl during a search of his home, and during his plea, he admitted to knowingly possessing that fentanyl with the intent to sell.

Carnicelli’s sentencing is scheduled for July 25, 2023.