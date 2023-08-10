William Roth, of Cayuga County, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for multiple sexual crimes

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — William Roth, a 52-year-old Auburn resident, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of Post-Release-Supervision in Cayuga County Court today, August 10, for various sexual crimes.

An investigation into Roth was started in 2019 by the Auburn Police Department, and he was arrested earlier this year. The investigation found that Roth had been sexually assaulting a female child for three years, and that he was in possession of child pornography.

Roth pled guilty to these crimes in April 2023.

Judge Thomas Leone carried out the sentencing, and Senior Assistant District Attorney for Cayuga County Heather De Stefano prosecuted the case.