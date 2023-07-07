AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department has released surveillance images of three people apparently adding a skimming device to the credit card terminal of a check-out register at Walmart.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in tracking down three people — two men and a women — accused of trying to steal the credit card information of customers at multiple local Walmart stores.

NewsChannel 9 was first to report devices have been found at Walmart locations in East Syracuse, Camillus, Auburn and Granby.

In most cases, the devices were installed on Sunday and were discovered Wednesday.

As customers swipe their credit cards, these machines steal the information that could allow the suspects to illegally charge to the cards.

People with information about the Granby case are asked to call State Police in Fulton.

Anyone with information related to the Auburn case should contact Detective Atkins at (315) 255-4703 or “natkins@auburnny.gov” or Officer Tanner at (315) 253-3231 or “mtanner@auburnny.gov.” All callers can remain anonymous, police note.