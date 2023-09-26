AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 33-year-old William Morrissey, of Auburn, was arrested back in March of 2022, for sexual abuse.

Morrissey was accused of having a relationship with a student while he was a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Auburn High School.

Today, Sept. 26, Morrissey pled guilty to the entire indictment, which includes:

One count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a Class D Violent Felony

One count of Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the First Degree as a Sexually Motivated Felony, a Class D felony

One count of Official Misconduct, A Class A Misdemeanor

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor

Morrissey admitted to subjecting the minor to “sexual contact by forcible compulsion for his own sexual gratification,” said the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office. “MORRISSEY also acknowledged that while employed as a school resource officer, he subjected the minor child to sexual acts and engaged in sexually explicit conversations constituting an unauthorized exercise of his official functions.”

Morrissey faces an aggregate prison sentence of two years determinate, followed by ten years of post-release supervision and will be subject to the Sex Offender Registration Act, according to the Cayuga County DA’s Office,

He is set to be sentenced on Dec. 21, 2023.