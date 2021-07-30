Aunt arrested, charged after the bodies of two children found during traffic stop

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Baltimore County Police Department has arrested and charged 33-year-old Nicole M. Johnson, in connection to the deaths of her niece and nephew, 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil.

Police say the two children that were found are siblings. The bodies of the two children were discovered Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane in Essex.

Johnson is facing several charges that include first-degree child abuse that resulted in the death of a child under the age of 13.

The Baltimore County Police Department continues to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story