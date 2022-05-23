NEWARK, New Jersey (PIX11) — A man was taken into police custody at Newark Airport following a bloody fight with a worker near a United Airlines check-in station, according to the airline.

A video of the incident was posted to Twitter on Sunday just after 9:45 a.m. A man in a black hooded sweatshirt was arguing with a man in a white shirt and a black vest when the man in the vest hit the other man in the face, the video shows. The man in the hoodie retaliated, throwing multiple punches that sent the other man careening backward into a check-in table and then to the ground.

When the man in the vest stood up, blood was smeared across the top of his face, the video shows. The two men continued to argue until other airport workers stepped in.

A spokesperson for United Airlines said the man in the vest works for a subsidiary company affiliated with the airline. He was not taken into custody following the fight, per the airline.

The man in the hooded sweatshirt was taken into custody. It was unclear whether police charged him.

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or onboard our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter,” a United Airlines spokesperson said in an emailed statement.