SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A driver was arrested Wednesday in the Bronx after a woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck as she got out of her car Tuesday night, authorities said.

Carina Lopez, 31, was fatally struck by a truck after parking her car in the Bronx Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2021, police say. (Courtesy of family)

According to police, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. as the 31-year-old woman, who lived in the area, was likely just getting home.

Authorities said Carina Lopez had just parked her car on the east side of Bronx River Avenue, near East 174th Street, when a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling northbound on the avenue struck her.

A witness at the scene said he saw Lopez try to cross street when the truck, which was swerving on the road, hit her.

The truck subsequently struck several parked, unoccupied vehicles, police said. AIR11 was over the scene Wednesday morning and counted at least 14 vehicles damaged along the street.

Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 shows the speeding truck slamming into the row of cars as people on the sidewalk look on in shock.

Out of control pickup truck driver slams into 12+ parked cars on Bronx River Ave, killing 31 year old woman exiting her vehicle. She was on her way to visit her parents and sister. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/fEq7jdjnOg — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) September 29, 2021

Responding officers found the woman laying in the road with visible severe injuries. EMS responded and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where Lopez was pronounced dead, officials said.

The driver of the pickup, 42-year-old Robert Johnson, of Mount Vernon, had to be extricated from his vehicle by emergency responders, police said.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries while in police custody, according to authorities.

Johnson was subsequently arrested on charges including reckless endangerment and reckless driving, the NYPD said.

Police do not believe the driver was drunk, but they are looking into whether he might have suffered a medical episode or was impaired in another way.

A damaged pickup truck police say struck and killed a woman, 31, in the Soundview section of the Bronx on Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2021. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC)

The pickup truck, which remained at the scene early Wednesday, was visibly damaged in the front.

The NYPD said the investigation was ongoing early Wednesday morning.

